Last rites of Rashtriya Rifles jawan martyred in J-K held in Akola

Akola, Jul 8 (PTI) The last rites of Army jawan Pravin Janjal, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam in Jammu-Kahmir, were held with full military honours on Monday in his native Morgaon Bhakre village in Akola amid a huge crowd shouting slogans hailing his valour.

Janjal was martyred in a clash between Army personnel and terrorists during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam on July 6.

The mortal remains were brought here by an army contingent, and the last rites were held after he was given a three volley salute by personnel from the armed forces and the police. Villagers showered petals on the mortal remains amid sloganeering.

Janjal joined the army in 2019 and was with the Rashtriya Rifles since 2020. He was posted in Manipur earlier and then placed in Kulgam district four months ago, an official said.

He had got married a few months ago, the official added.