Last rites of RSS ideologue Madan Das Devi to be held in Pune on Tuesday

Pune, Jul 24 (PTI) The last rites of veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madan Das Devi will be performed in Pune on Tuesday, according to a release from the organisation.

It said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others, will pay tribute to the departed leader in Motibaug, the outfit's office here.

Devi, who had served as the joint secretary of the RSS, died in Bengaluru on Monday morning at the age of 81.

Born in Karmala tehsil in Solapur in Maharashtra, the Hindutva ideologue died at Rashtrotthan Hospital in the Karnakata capital after a prolonged illness, an RSS functionary told PTI.

Devi completed M.Com and LLB from Pune, he said.

The mortal remains of Devi will be kept for 'darshan' at Motibaug between 9am and 11am and the last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium at 1:30am, he said.

An RSS functionary said Devi was instrumental in developing leadership skills among top-rung BJP and RSS leaders.

A full-time Pracharak (campaigner), Devi was staying in Bengaluru for treatment of his old age-related ailment.

"Devi had served as the RSS joint general secretary and organisation secretary of the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was responsible for developing leadership skills among the national level top rung BJP leaders you see today," the RSS functionary said.

Mourning his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sri Madam Das Devi Ji. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. I was not only closely associated with him but also had the opportunity to learn many things from him. May God give strength to all the workers and his family members in this moment of grief. Om Shanti." In its message, the RSS said, "Shri Madan Das Devi, a senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, passed away at Rashtrotthan Hospital in Bengaluru at 5 am. He was 81 years old. He was on the responsibility of All India Organisation Minister of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Co-Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh." PTI SPK BNM BNM