Last rites of S M Krishna to be held on Wednesday

Bengaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) The last rites of ex-Chief Minister and former External Affairs Minister S M Krishna will be performed in his ancestral village Somanahalli on Wednesday afternoon, Mandya District In Charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said.

People of Maddur Taluk under which Somanahalli falls will have an opportunity to pay homage to the son of the soil, he added.

Krishna (92) had passed away in Bengaluru early on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

According to close family circles, the cremation will be performed in the traditional Hindu way. "About a 1000 kg of sandalwood would be used for the cremation," a family member said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made all along the route from Bengaluru to Somanahalli, through which the mortal remains of the veteran leader will pass.

A thick security blanket has been thrown in the village.

Krishna who had served as the Maharashtra Governor and External Affairs Minister during the UPA government at the Centre will be given full state honours. PTI GMS SA