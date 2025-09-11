Last rites of slain jawan performed in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Sep 11 (PTI) The last rites of Army jawan Niraj Choudhary, who lost his life in an avalanche in Ladakh's Siachen, were performed at his native place in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Thursday.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra and Superintendent of Police Ajit Peter Dungdung visited Kajra village and paid tributes to the mortal remains of the Agniveer.

Choudhary's last rites were performed with full state honours at Tanderi Ghat as hundreds of people assembled there to pay their tributes.

The bodies of Choudhary and two other soldiers, who were trapped after an avalanche hit the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp in Ladakh, were retrieved on Tuesday.

His body was brought to his home state of Jharkhand on Wednesday, and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tributes to his mortal remains at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.