Last rites of soldier killed in Pak shelling in J-K's Poonch held in Haryana

Palwal, May 8 (PTI) The last rites of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma (32), killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, was held with full military honours at his native village in Haryana's Palwal district on Thursday.

Patriotic slogans such as 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Matram' rent the air as locals rushed to have a glimpse of the son of the soil whose mortal remains reached the Nangla Mohammadpur Gulavad village by road.

Daya Chand lit the funeral pyre of his son.

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar, state Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal, Minister of State for Food and Supplies Rajesh Nagar, and Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam were among the dignitaries who paid floral tributes to the soldier.

Palwal DC Harish Kumar Vashisth was seen consoling the bereaved family.

"Recruited in 2014, Dinesh was the eldest of my five son. My two sons are Agniveers in the Army," a grieving Daya Chand told reporters. Expresing prive over the lance naya's service for the nation he said Dinesh's son wants to carry forward his father's legacy in the Army.

Besides his parents and brothers, the lance nayak leaves behind his pregnant wife Seema, an advocate, their son Darshan (5) and daughter Kavya (7).

His friend Pramod said Dinesh Kumar came home on leave on January 15 and returned to his duty on March 2.

A day after India pounded terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, the Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing," the ministry said.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "GOC and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on May 7, 2025, during Pakistan Army shelling.

We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in Poonch Sector."