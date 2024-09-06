Last services of Mumbai Metro extended for Ganesh festival

Mumbai, Sept 6 (PTI) Operators of all three Metro lines in the city have decided to extend the time of the last service for the Ganesh festival that starts from Saturday.

It will help devotees who enjoy pandal-hopping at night during the ten-day festivities, the operators said.

Mumbai has three operational metro corridors, namely, Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line-1, DN Nagar, Andheri-Dahisar East Metro Line-2A and Gundavali, Andheri-Dahisar East Metro Line-7.

Mumbai Metro One which operates Line 1 announced that the last service for Ghatkopar from Versova will depart at 12.10 am instead of 11.20 pm, and that from Ghatkopar to Versova at 12.40 am instead of 11.45 pm.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which operates Metro Line 2A and Metro Line 7, announced that the last metro service from both Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended by half an hour during the last six days of the festival.

The last services on both lines will depart at 11.30 pm instead of 11 pm from September 11 to 17.