'Lat Sahab' procession passes peacefully; Holi revellers soak in colours, culture

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) The traditional 'Lat Sahab' procession here on the occasion of Holi was held under tight security on Wednesday, with revellers chanting slogans and symbolically striking the 'Lat Sahab' with shoes as part of the customs.

This procession in Shahjahanpur is a centuries-old Holi tradition where a man representing a figure of authority, a colonial-era British officer ('Lat Sahab'), is paraded through the town on a bullock cart, while revellers chant slogans and strike him with shoes in a symbolic act of mischief.

The unique custom, rooted in local history and communal participation, is conducted under administrative supervision and is regarded as a blend of satire, festivity and heritage.

The procession this year began from the Phoolmati Devi temple where the Lat Sahab offered prayers and later proceeded to the Kotwali police station, where he was given a ceremonial salute. It then passed through key areas of the town before covering an 8-km stretch, before concluding at the temple, officials said.

A similar 'Chhote' Lat Sahab procession was also held peacefully, they added.

Organisers said Lat Sahab was seated on a chair placed on a platform mounted on a bullock cart and wore a helmet, while police and PAC personnel formed a protective cordon around him.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh said 48 mosques and mausoleums along the route were covered with plastic sheets and 148 adjoining lanes were barricaded to prevent crowd surges. The event was divided into seven zones with 136 magistrates deployed for supervision.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said four additional superintendents, 13 circle officers, 310 sub-inspectors, 1,200 constables, 500 home guards, along with four companies each of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force and a National Disaster Response Force team, were deployed. As many as 100 solar-powered CCTV cameras were installed along the route.

Officials said both 'Bade' and 'Chhote' Lat Sahab processions concluded peacefully, with authorities crediting prior peace committee meetings for maintaining communal harmony.