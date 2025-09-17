Late NCP politician's brother held in murder case in Pune

Pune, Sep 16 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested Krushna Andekar, brother of a late NCP politician and one of the co-conspirators in the murder of Pune resident Ayush Komkar, who was a relative of the accused, an official said.

With this, a total of 13 accused have been arrested in the case so far.

Krushna Andekar is brother of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar, who was killed on September 1, 2024, allegedly over a family property dispute, police said.

Ayush's father, Ganesh Komkar and aunt Sanjeevani Komkar are accused in the murder case of Vanraj.

Police have already arrested Andekar gang leader Bandu Andekar (68) (father of Vanraj ) and others for the "revenge" murder of Ayush Komkar, the maternal grandson of the main accused (Bandu Andekar), in Bhavani Peth on September 5.

A police officer from the crime branch said Krushna Andekar, who is maternal uncle of Ayush and son of Bandu Andekar, has been arrested.

"After arresting 12 people, including Bandu Andekar, multiple teams were searching for Krushna Andekar, an alleged co-conspirator in the murder of Ayush. He was arrested after a chase," said the officer.

Krushna Andekar was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till September 18, he stated. PTI SPK RSY