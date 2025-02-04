Late night showers expected in Delhi with clear sky by morning

New Delhi: Late night showers are expected in the national capital on Tuesday, with the weather department predicting a clear sky by morning.

Delhi, which received light rain on Monday night too, recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, according to the the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung.

The city's minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above average, while the maximum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The department said that humidity levels fluctuated between 91 and 76 per cent during the day.

On Wednesday the sky is likely to remain clear with predominant surface wind predicted to be from the northwest at a speed of less than 6 kmph during the morning, the weather office said.

Smog and shallow fog are expected in most places early in the morning, with moderate fog in isolated areas, it added.

Wind speed will gradually increase to 10 to 12 kmph in the afternoon before decreasing to less than 8 kmph in the evening and at night, it said.

The weather office said that smog and mist are expected during the night as well.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was registered at 264, in the “poor” category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the “poor” category on Wednesday and Thursday, with likely deterioration on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".