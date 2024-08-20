Lateral entry aimed at bringing in pro-RSS people: Tejashwi

Patna, Aug 20 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that "lateral entry" in bureaucracy was aimed at filling up posts with those inclined towards the RSS, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister was also unimpressed with the Union government's request to UPSC to "withdraw" the recent advertisement for recruitments through lateral entry which had triggered a major controversy.

"How did the UPSC bring in such an advertisement, in the first place? The Centre is enacting a drama after its agenda against reservations and the Constitution got exposed," Yadav told PTI video here.

He alleged: "The plan was to fill up posts in bureaucracy with people supported by the RSS. I had registered my opposition as soon as the advertisement came out. We will continue to thwart the government's attempts to implement its hidden agenda".

Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, also accused NDA partners like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan of keeping silent over the issue.

Raking up the developments in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots, the RJD leader said, "Chirag Paswan should think what would have been the response of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan who did not bat an eyelid before giving up his cabinet berth in protest against atrocities on minorities".

He also flagged a notification issued last week in which more than 300 posts were advertised for the ICAR, which functions under the Union Agriculture Ministry.

"The advertisement clearly says that all the posts are unreserved. This is another example of the government stealthily pushing its agenda. It is so unfortunate that Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the agriculture minister, is keeping mum over the issue despite being an OBC," said Yadav.

He added: "We will continue our fight against this government that thinks underdogs should clean toilets and have no access to government jobs. Leaders in the BJP and the NDA, who are staying silent to enjoy power, will be called out."