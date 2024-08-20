Lateral entry into bureaucracy is direct assault on social justice: M K Stalin

Chennai: Lateral entry into bureaucracy is a direct assault on social justice and it deprived opportunities deserved for meritorious and minority officers from the reserved categories, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

He called upon the Central government to halt this practice, and instead prioritise filling backlog vacancies for OBCs, SC/STs, and ensure fair and equitable promotions.

"We demand the complete abolition of the creamy layer, a concept we have always opposed," the chief minister said in a post on 'X'.

In order to uphold social justice, safeguard reservation and ensure its rightful implementation, the following steps must be taken immediately, he said.





He demanded complete abolition of the creamy layer, a concept the DMK opposed, and raising the stagnant ceiling for the creamy layer without further delay.

"Above all, a nationwide #CasteCensus is imperative to guarantee that educational and job opportunities are justly distributed to all backward and oppressed sections of our society, who have been historically denied their rightful share," the chief minister further said.

On Saturday, the Union Public Service Commission issued a notification to recruit 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry.