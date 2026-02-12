Lathmar Holi preparations in full swing in Barsana; authorities review arrangements

Mathura (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing for the world-famous 'Lathmar Holi' in Barsana here, with District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh on Thursday reviewing the arrangements and directing officials to complete all pending works timely.

According to the centuries-old tradition, 'Lathmar Holi' will be celebrated in Barsana on Phalgun Shukla Navami (February 25) this year.

A similar celebration will take place in Nandgaon on Dashami (February 26), while Rangbharni Ekadashi will be celebrated with fervour at the Thakur Banke Bihari temple and other temples in Vrindavan on Phalgun Shukla Ekadashi.

Ahead of 'Lathmar Holi', the tradition of 'Laddumar Holi' in Barsana has gained increasing popularity. As part of the ritual, priests from Nandgaon visit Barsana to extend an invitation for Holi celebrations, and the temple servitors welcome them by offering sweets in a playful manner.

District Magistrate Singh, accompanied by a team of officials, conducted an inspection of the fair area, main routes and the Ladli Ji temple premises, focusing on crowd management, barricading and movement of devotees.

He directed officials of all concerned departments to immediately repair dilapidated roads leading to the fair area and ensure cleanliness in the narrow lanes and around the ponds of Barsana.

Instructions were also issued to complete lighting arrangements and temporary electricity connections well in advance.

Emphasis was laid on ensuring adequate arrangements for safe drinking water and temporary medical camps for devotees.

Singh said that the Holi of Barsana is not merely a festival but a cultural heritage of Braj.

He directed officials to ensure inter-departmental coordination and complete all development works and security arrangements within the set deadline.

Senior police officials and members of the local revenue department were present during the inspection. The administration aims to ensure that this year's celebrations are not only grand but also smooth and memorable for devotees.