Latur: 10-acre plot transferred to health dept for district hospital

Latur, May 22 (PTI) A 10-acre plot belonging to the College of Agriculture in Latur was transferred on Thursday to the health department for construction of a district hospital, an official said.

The hand over was facilitated by the state revenue department, he added.

"On May 14, a compensation amount of Rs 3,32,68,650 was transferred by the Health Department to the Agriculture Department in exchange for the land. This allocation was approved during the state's budget session. On Thursday, District Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Dhele formally took possession of the 10-acre plot at Maharana Pratap Nagar," he said. PTI COR BNM