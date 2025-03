Latur, Mar 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was detained in Latur allegedly with two country-made pistols and two bullets, a Crime Branch official said.

The teen was held on Saturday by a team under inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, he added.

"His associate is absconding. Two country-made pistols and two bullets were seized from the juvenile," the official said. PTI COR BNM