Latur: 2.67 lakh women apply for Ladki Bahin scheme

Latur, Aug 18 (PTI) More than 2.67 lakh women in Latur have applied for the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, an official said on Sunday.

Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get monthly aid of Rs 1,500.

Speaking on Saturday, state minister Sanjay Bansode said initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, providing three free cylinders and free education will greatly empower girls and women.

Bansode slammed the opposition for creating suspicion about the longevity of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. PTI COR BNM