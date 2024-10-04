Latur: 302 kg marijuana worth Rs 75 lakh seized, six persons arrested

Latur, Oct 4 (PTI) Three hundred and two kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 75 lakh were seized in Latur in Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of six persons, a police official said on Friday.

The official said a team from Udgir police had found 2 kilograms of marijuana from a car, after which a man and woman were arrested.

"Their questioning led us to a truck in which 300 kilograms of marijuana were hidden in the tanker. We arrested four persons in this connection. They told us the marijuana was being brought from Visakhapatnam via Deglur to Udgir. The marijuana in the car was a sample consignment to show potential buyers in Latur, Nanded and Nashik," he said.

"We have seized 302 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 75 lakh and also confiscated the car and truck, which was parked near a school in Haknakwadi. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM