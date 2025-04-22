Latur administration bags 3 awards under Rajiv Gandhi Prashaskiya Gatimanta Abhiyan

Latur, Apr 22 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Latur district has bagged three awards under the state government's Rajiv Gandhi Prashaskiya Gatimanta (Pragati) Abhiyan, an official said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday presented the awards for 2023-24 and 2024-25 at an event in Mumbai, the official said.

As per information shared by the administration, the Nilanga Municipal Council bagged the third prize at the divisional level for implementing a solar energy project in its municipal buildings.

In the "Best Idea and Initiative" category for 2023-24, the third prize was also awarded to the administration's seed bank initiative.

The Latur Zilla Parishad won the third prize in the Best Idea and Initiative category for 2024-25 for constructing well-equipped sports grounds in district schools through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the official said. PTI COR ARU