Latur administration to create 4-acre Miyawaki forest on college plot

Latur, Jun 6 (PTI) The Latur district administration has started the process of creating a 'Miyawaki' forest on a 4-acre plot belonging to a agriculture college, an official said on Thursday.

The sapling plantation drive was started on Wednesday by Collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge and ZP CEO Anmol Sagar to mark World Environment Day, an official said.

"It is a joint initiative by the Social Forestry Department and College of Agricultural, Latur and aims to plant approximately 48,000 trees of 500 species on the 4-acre plot," the official said. PTI COR BNM