Latur agri festival inaugurated; top official bats for bamboo cultivation

Latur, Feb 8 (PTI) A three-day agricultural festival was inaugurated on Thursday in Latur.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Agriculture Prices Commission chairperson Pasha Patel said farmers must take up bamboo cultivation to ward off climate change and global warming.

Bamboo cultivation can also generate good income, adding that the Union government was planning to use 5 per cent bamboo as fuel instead of coal.

Farmers must adopt modern technology to reduce costs and increase income, Collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge said.

The soil testing manual and the soybean cultivation technology book were released on the occasion, while a corpus of Rs 5.14 crore was made available to self help groups by the Women Economic Development Corporation, officials said. PTI COR BNM BNM