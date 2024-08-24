Latur bandh by Hindu bodies evokes good response

Latur, Aug 24 (PTI) A bandh called by various right-wing bodies in Latur city of Maharashtra to express solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh passed off peacefully sans any untoward incident on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, all schools and colleges in the city declared a holiday for students. Traders and shopkeepers downed their shutters until the afternoon in support of the bandh organised under the aegis of Sakal Hindu Samaj, officials said.

A rally was taken out from various localities commencing from Ganjgolai and culminating at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Thousands of members from the Hindu community joined the morcha, shouting slogans and carrying placards denouncing the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Police have maintained a tight vigil in various localities, an official said, adding that no untoward incident was reported.

BJP spokesperson Prerna Honrao confirmed that the shutdown was peaceful. PTI COR NSK