Latur-based educationist-researcher Jagdale honoured with National Teachers' Award

Latur, Sep 5 (PTI) A Latur-based teacher, who has authored a book in Braille for visually challenged students to learn music and worked towards popularising classical and folk music among students, was conferred with the National Teachers' Award 2025 on Friday.

Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale, who teaches music at the government-aided Dayanand College of Arts in Latur in central Maharashtra, was conferred with the prestigious award in New Delhi for his outstanding and multi-faceted contributions to the field of education, the District Information Officer (DIO) said in a release.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Jagdale, who is also a researcher and social worker, at a grand ceremony organized by the Ministry of Education at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on the occasion of Teacher's Day. A total of 45 exceptional schoolteachers from across India were felicitated at the event.

While addressing the gathering, dignitaries made special mention of Dr Jagdale's pioneering initiatives and lauded his contribution to education and social transformation, said the release.

On the eve of the function, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction with all awardees at his residence, where he emphasized that teachers are the true nation-builders, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future, according to the release.

For over two decades, Jagdale has been actively engaged in education, research, cultural promotion, and social service. His contributions as a music teacher include popularising classical and folk music among students, it said.

He has introduced digital tools for effective learning and authored a book in Braille for visually challenged students, according to the release.

"Jagdale is not just a teacher but a social reformer, writer, cultural ambassador, digital innovator, and promoter of national unity. His work exemplifies how education can be harnessed as a tool for social change," it added.