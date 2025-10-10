Latur civic body launches plantation drive for schools

Latur, Oct 10 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Latur city has launched a tree plantation drive for schools, under which students will plant 1.2 lakh saplings, an official said on Friday.

The campaign, which was kicked off on Thursday, will see students from 350 schools plant and nurture saplings distributed for free by the social forestry and forest departments, he said.

Municipal Commissioner Mansi Meena distributed saplings to students and emphasised that teachers should take responsibility for ensuring the survival and care of the trees, the official said.

The initiative aims to transform Latur into a greener, cleaner, and more environmentally responsible city, he said. PTI COR ARU