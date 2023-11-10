Latur civic body orders removal of banners, hoardings put up on trees

Latur, Nov 10 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Latur city has ordered the removal of banners, hoardings and string lights put up on trees and warned of strict action, an official said on Friday.

In an order issued on Thursday, the Latur Municipal Corporation directed establishments and traders to refrain from putting up banners and hoardings and remove them within 15 days or face strict action, he said.

Traders and shopkeepers are seen nailing trees to put up banners, boards and lights. Nailing trees or putting up iron plates on them is a serious matter, and legal action will be taken against violators, the official said.