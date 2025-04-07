Latur civic chief injured in suicide bid airlifted to Mumbai for treatment

Latur, Apr 7 (PTI) The commissioner of the Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, who allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with a gun, was airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment on Monday morning, police said.

A green corridor was created from Sahyadri Hospital in the city to the airport, from where Latur civic chief Babasaheb Manohare was airlifted, an official said.

Manohare has been taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for early intervention for neurorehabilitation, said Dr Hanumant Kinikar, director of Sahyadri Hospital.

The civic chief allegedly shot himself in the head with a gun around 11.30 pm on Saturday at his residence on Barshi Road here and was rushed to Sahyadri Hospital.

An emergency surgery was performed. The bullet pierced through the right side of the skull, causing heavy bleeding, Dr Kinikar said.

He said doctors managed to stabilise Manohare's condition, and he was responding well to the treatment.

According to the family members, Manohare had dinner as usual on Saturday and chatted with everyone at home. They heard a gunshot after he retired to his room.

Manohare took charge as Latur civic chief on October 20, 2022. PTI COR ARU