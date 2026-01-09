Latur civic polls: 17 independent candidates join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) Seventeen independent candidates fighting the Latur Municipal Corporation polls have joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
They joined the party at an event in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde early Friday morning.
Some of these leaders were previously associated with the BJP.
Those who joined include Shrikant Ranjankar, Manoj Joshi, Nilesh Mandale, Archana Kamble, Ajay Gajakosh, Prashant Biradar, Shobha Sonkamble, Prashant Kale, Omprakash Nandgave, Rahul Sabale and Narsingh Ghone.
Latur civic polls will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day. PTI COR BNM