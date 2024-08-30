Latur collector holds meet on Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana

Latur, Aug 30 (PTI) The Latur district administration met representatives from sugar factories, colleges and cooperative banks in connection with the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana of the Maharashtra government.

In the meeting held on Thursday, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge asked these establishments to take part in the initiative and provide employment to youths, an official said.

Under the scheme, selected candidates who have cleared Class XII will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000, diploma holders Rs 8,000, and graduates Rs 10,000 while undergoing skill training for a period of six months. PTI COR BNM