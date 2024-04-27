Latur collector orders measures to deal with heatwave

Latur (Maha), Apr 27 (PTI) Latur district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge has asked officials to implement precautionary measures amid a possible heatwave and create public awareness on the issue in light of a weather forecast.

Advertisment

The collector held a meeting in this regard recently, an official said.

Medicines necessary for treating heat-stroke patients should be stored in government hospitals, she said.

The collector also appealed to NGOs to provide drinking water in market places. Water should also be made available at all petrol pumps, she said. PTI COR KRK