Latur collector orders voter awareness campaign ahead of assembly polls

Latur, Oct 5 (PTI) The collector of Maharashtra's Latur district has ordered a voter awareness campaign in every constituency for the upcoming assembly polls, focusing on villages that have recorded a low turnout, an official said on Saturday.

In a review meeting held on Friday, Collector and Election Officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge instructed election officers and nodal officers to meticulously plan every phase of the process, from the election announcement to the result declaration, the official said.

She called for a widespread voter awareness campaign in every constituency, with a focus on villages and polling stations that witnessed low voter turnout, he said.

The collector directed that a detailed action plan should be submitted to the district-level Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cell, the official added. PTI COR ARU