Latur collectorate among top five in performance under 'E-Governance Reforms Programme'

Latur, Jan 30 (PTI) The Latur collector's office has been ranked in the top five best performing collector offices in Maharashtra under the state government's 150-day 'E-Governance Reforms Programme', Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said on Friday.

She told PTI the final evaluation was conducted by Quality Council of India, and the results were announced by the state government on Republic Day.

"The recognition reflects the strong teamwork of all officers and employees in making administration more transparent, dynamic and citizen-focused. The district will continue to introduce innovative initiatives to further improve public services," Thakur-Ghuge said.

The 150-day programme, launched by the state's General Administration Department, focused on modernising administrative offices through digital tools and innovative systems.

Under the guidance of guardian minister Shivendrasinghraj Bhosale, the district administration implemented several technology-driven initiatives aimed at making governance more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric from June 1 last year, the official said.

It included website upgrades, the Right to Services (RTS) Act, the e-Office system, data dashboards, WhatsApp chatbot services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, and the use of GIS and remote sensing technology.

The district's official website was upgraded to provide information in 23 languages, making services more accessible to citizens, and it was also linked with important portals and social media platforms, offering facilities for complaints and feedback.

Designed to be mobile-friendly, the platform has recorded over 5.31 lakh visits so far, the official said.

"Under the RTS Act, 97.93 per cent of the 4.92 lakh applications received were resolved within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring quicker service delivery. During the review period, over 72,671 e-files were created through the e-Office system, while 76,878 files were disposed of, significantly reducing processing time. The dashboard-based monitoring system has enabled real-time review of administrative work," another official said.

The district administration also promoted the use of AI tools across the collectorate, sub-divisional and tehsil offices, while workshops were conducted for officers and staff to integrate AI into daily operations, helping save time in decision-making and improving the accuracy of official drafts and documents, the official added.

"Additionally, a WhatsApp chatbot now provides access to 50 government services, allowing citizens to obtain information on schemes, certificates and services, lodge complaints, track grievance status and receive updates with ease. Based on these initiatives, Latur district secured a total score of 179.25, placing it among the state's top five districts," the official said.

Under the 150-day 'Sevakarmi Programme', which evaluates the performance of government officers and staff to promote transparent and efficient governance, all four municipal councils in Latur district, namely Udgir, Ahmedpur, Nilanga and Ausa, delivered outstanding performance