Latur, Apr 7 (PTI) An 18-hour "study marathon" was held in Latur on Monday to mark the birth anniversaries of legendary social reformers Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

It was organised by the Vilasrao Deshmukh College of Agricultural Biotechnology.

The event, which saw the participation of 47 students, began at 6am and is expected to conclude at midnight, one of the organisers said. PTI COR BNM