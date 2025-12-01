Latur Cong expels 10 rebels in fray for Nilanga municipal council polls

Latur, Dec 1 (PTI) The Congress on Monday expelled 10 members for fighting the Nilanga municipal council polls in Latur against the directives of the party.

The disciplinary action was taken on the order of Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, Latur district Congress president Abhay Salunke said.

"The Congress has fielded 23 candidates for councillor's posts and one candidate for municipal president, selecting them purely on merit and public connectivity, without any factional influence. We are confident we will win with a clear majority," he said.

"However, a group within the party aligned with a BJP MLA propped up independent candidates for the president's post and 10 councillor's seats, aiming to weaken the Congress and assist the BJP," he added. PTI COR BNM