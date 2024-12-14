Latur Congress hold signature campaign against EVMs

Latur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Latur unit of the Congress held a signature campaign in the district seeking removal of EVMs and holding of future polls through ballot papers.

The 'Remove EVM, Save Democracy' signature campaign was held at Sanvidan Chowk on Friday, a party leader said.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has been demanding removal of EVMs after the opposition alliance was defeated emphatically by the ruling Mahayuti in the November 20 assembly polls.

While the Mahayuti won 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, the MVA emerged victorious on 46 seats, including 16 for the Congress. PTI COR BNM