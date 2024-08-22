Latur Congress protests against Badlapur school sexual assault incident

Latur, Aug 22 (PTI) The women's wing of Congress' Latur unit on Thursday held a protest in connection with the sexual assault on two minor girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district.

On August 12 and 13, a male attendant allegedly assaulted two four-year-old girls in the school’s washroom. An FIR was only lodged on August 16, and the accused was arrested the following day.

The protesters gathered at Gandhi Chowk here holding banners and shouting slogans seeking justice for the victims and also admonishing the state government for rising crimes against women.

They submitted a memorandum to the authorities and sought special safety measures in schools and colleges to prevent such incidents. PTI COR BNM