Latur cops carry out combing operation; take action against history-sheeters, drunk drivers

Latur, Mar 13 (PTI) Police conducted a combing operation in Latur, which resulted in 33 history-sheeters being detained for questioning and 12 persons taken into preventive custody, an official said on Thursday.

The operation, which involved on-road checking, started at 8pm on Wednesday and continued till this morning, he said.

"Action was also taken against 20 drunk drivers. During the operation, lodges and hotels were checked. The police team comprised 32 officers and 260 constables," he added. PTI COR BNM