Latur cops inspect 28 coffee shops for norm violations; issue notices to 10

Latur, Apr 10 (PTI) Latur police inspected 28 coffee shops for alleged violation of norms, including setting up enclosed compartments without authorisation, an official said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he added.

"Three coffee shops had enclosed compartments which were dismantled. Another 10 coffee shops were issued notices under section 168 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. Police, on June 20, 2023, had issued a set of guidelines for coffee shops and eateries," he said.

The guidelines included installation of CCTV cameras, transparent doors, seating arrangement that is visible from outside, visitor log book, ban on smoking etc, the official said.

"Further action is being taken to revoke licences of these coffee shops. The district administration has been intimated about the operation," he added. PTI COR BNM