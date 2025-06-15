Latur cops nab robbery accused within hours of crime

New Update
Latur, Jun 15 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Latur district nabbed three robbery accused within four hours of the crime, an official said on Sunday.
Three persons allegedly assaulted an 80-year-old man and decamped with Rs 15,000 cash and two gold rings in the Lamjana area of Ausa tehsil on Saturday afternoon, the official said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police tracked down the trio within four hours of the crime and recovered the stolen gold and a motorcycle from their possession, he said. PTI COR ARU