Latur cops recover Rs 2.5 lakh lost by scribe, businessman in two online cheating cases

Latur: Latur police have managed to recover Rs 2.5 lakh lost in two cyber crime cases, an official said on Friday.

In the first case, a journalist lost Rs 98,289 on August 10, which he came to know from a series of debit alerts sent by the bank.

After the victim approached Anti Terrorism Squad assistant inspector Avez Kazi, a case was filed on the cybercrime portal, the official said.

"Following Kazi's instructions, the journalist submitted a UPI insurance claim form to the bank. Weeks later, he received Rs 98,000 that had been lost to cyber criminals," the official said.

The second case involved a pharmaceutical businessman from here who had lost Rs 1.5 lakh in a similar online scam. His money too was recovered after a probe led by Kazi, the official added.