Latur cops use drones for first time to locate illegal liquor vends in remote areas

Latur, Nov 10 (PTI) Police in Latur in Maharashtra on Sunday used drones for the first time to locate and destroy liquor dens in the district, an official said.

The drive, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde and Additional SP Ajay Deore, resulted in 67 cases being filed in a single day and illicit liquor worth Rs 7.84 lakh getting seized, he said.

"Drones were used in Kasarshirsi in Nilanga tehsil as well as Koulkhed, Janapur and Maruti Tanda in Udgir tehsil to survey remote areas and locate concealed illegal distilleries. The drones are also helping us generate video and photographic evidence for our cases," the official said. PTI COR BNM