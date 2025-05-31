Latur court sentences two men to 6 months in jail for stalking, harassing schoolgirls

Latur, May 31 (PTI) Two men were sentenced to six months in jail by a Latur court for stalking and sexually harassing two schoolgirls.

The Latur District and Sessions Court, in its order of Friday, also imposed fine of Rs 5000 each on Ashok Shivaji Adsule (31) and Balu alias Vijay Bhagwat Lohar (34), both residents of Borgaon Kale here.

They were held in 2022 for stalking and sexually harassing the two girls when they went to school and tuitions, as per the prosecution.

The case was probed by Murud police here. PTI COR BNM