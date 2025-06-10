Latur district authorities launch eye donation campaign

Latur, Jun 10 (PTI) Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge pledged to donate her eyes during a campaign launched by the district authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday.

In a joint initiative by the District Surgeon's Office and the Collector's Office, held at Latur's Dayanand Auditorium, she declared her commitment by signing a pledge form during the "Eye Donation Pledge Campaign".

She expressed confidence that this campaign will generate widespread awareness about eye donation in society and motivate many to come forward. PTI COR ARU