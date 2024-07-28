Latur district hospital land allocation approved

Latur, July 28 (PTI) Latur district guardian minister Girish Mahajan announced administrative approval to allocate land from the College of Agriculture to Latur District Hospital, with resolution expected within eight days.

This was discussed at the District Planning Committee Meeting on Saturday.

Efforts will focus on strengthening health facilities, including the addition of MRI and CT Scan machines at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College. New welfare schemes for women, such as the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin scheme and Annapurna scheme, are to be implemented effectively.

The 2024-25 annual plan has increased by Rs 62 crore, totaling Rs 529 crore. Funds will be allocated for school construction and crematorium sheds. Additionally, 200 new transformers will be procured to ensure uninterrupted electricity for agricultural pumps, Mahajan said.

Minister Sanjay Bansode urged crop insurance companies to expedite last year's Kharif season claims.

The meeting also approved Rs 340 crore for 2023-24 expenditures under the district annual plan and outlined budgets for the upcoming year. Various local issues, including health facilities, transformer replacements, and infrastructure projects, were discussed. PTI COR NSK