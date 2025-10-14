'Latur Earthquake Learning' book released

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A book of illustrations aimed at creating awareness about earthquakes was unveiled on the occasion of World Disaster Risk Reduction Day.

The book titled "Latur Earthquake Learning" is authored by Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Palghar district. It was released at the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Bombay, by earthquake engineering expert Dr. Ravi Sinha.

"This book will serve as an effective tool to create awareness among students about earthquakes without instilling fear. It provides comprehensive information about the Latur earthquake and illustrates through pictures what actions should be taken during such disasters", he added.

A temblor of 6.4 magnitude rocked the Latur-Osmanabad (now Dharashiv) region on September 30, 1993, killing more than 8,000 people and injuring over 16,000. The epicentre of the earthquake was near Killari village in Latur district.

The powerful earthquake devastated nearly 52 villages, requiring extensive rehabilitation efforts. PTI COR NSK