Latur education society to celebrate ‘birthday’ of 5,000 trees

Latur, Jun 28 (PTI) An education society based in Maharashtra’s Latur will celebrate on July 2 the “birthday” of about 5,000 trees planted by it on a plot of barren land a few years ago, an official from the organisation said on Friday.

Advocate Ashish Bajpai, secretary of Shri Marwadi Rajasthan Shikshan Sanstha, said they first planted hundreds of saplings behind the Rajasthan Vidyalaya and Raja Narayanlal Lahoti English School on July 2, 2018.

Three years later, another 2,800 saplings were planted there using the Japanese Mayawaki method to create dense foliage.

The barren land has turned into a picturesque, lush green lung that attracts several bird species, said Bajpai, adding that they will celebrate the “birthday” of the trees on July 2, which has now become an annual affair. PTI COR NR