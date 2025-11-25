Latur ex-Mayor joins NCP

Latur, Nov 25 (PTI) Former Latur mayor and Congress leader Vikrant Gojamgunde on Tuesday joined the Nationalist Congress Party, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ahead of upcoming elections to the civic body.

Gojamgunde said he quit the Congress as he was impressed by the development-driven politics of the NCP.

"I have joined the NCP with the determination to prioritise public issues and foster positive, progressive politics in Latur," he told PTI, adding that he was not unhappy with any leader in Congress.

His crossover to NCP is viewed as a setback for local MLA Amit Deshmukh of Congress. PTI COR NSK