Latur farmer ends life in Karnataka; kin cite crop failure, rising debts

Latur, Dec 19 (PTI) A farmer in Maharashtra's Latur district allegedly committed suicide in neighbouring Karnataka on Thursday, his kin said.

Someshwar Khandu Mugale (33), a resident of Ismalwadi of Deoni tehsil, was reportedly distressed due to continuous crop failure and rising debts, they added.

He hanged himself in Bhantbra in Bhalki in Bidar district, some 140 kilometres from here, they said.

Mugale, who is survived by his wife and three daughters, owned two acres of land on which he had cultivated soybean, a family member said.

Bhalki police are probing further. PTI COR BNM