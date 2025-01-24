Latur farmers protest against proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway

Latur, Jan 24 (PTI) Farmers in Maharashtra's Latur held a protest on Friday against the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway.

The 802-kilometre highway is being built for the benefit of contractors and will greatly distress farmers whose fertile lands will be acquired, the protesters claimed.

Those who took part in the protest held in front of the local tehsil office between 11am and 3pm hail from Renapur, Latur and Ausa here, one of the organisers said.

The government is planning to go ahead with the project despite opposition from all quarters, claimed Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Anil Byale.

"The expressway will pass through 12 districts, including Latur, where 481 acres of land will be acquired in several villages. In all, the expressway will need 27,000 acres of land, including fertile ones on which cultivation is underway," Byale said. PTI COR BNM