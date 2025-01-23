Latur farmers to protest on Friday against Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway

Latur, Jan 23 (PTI) Farmers in Maharashtra's Latur will organise a protest on Friday against the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway.

The 802-kilometre highway is being built for the benefit of contractors and will greatly distress farmers whose lands will be acquired, said Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Anil Byale on Thursday.

The government plans to go ahead with the project despite opposition from all quarters, he added.

The expressway will pass through 12 districts, including Latur, where 481 acres of land will be acquired in several villages, Byale said.

"In all, the expressway will need 27,000 acres of land, including fertile ones on which cultivation is underway. Protests will also be held in other districts," he said. PTI COR BNM