Latur girl’s death: Relatives protest, demand case against school

Latur, Jan 5 (PTI) Relatives of a 12-year-old girl who allegedly died by suicide at a school in Maharashtra's Latur district staged a protest on Monday, demanding a case against the school administration.

The Class 6 student, a resident of Taka in Ausa tehsil, was found hanging in her hostel room in Navodaya Vidyalaya on Sunday morning, police said.

While the incident is being described as a case of suicide, the girl's family has raised suspicion about her death and held the school administration responsible.

The family has alleged that the school administration informed them around 8 am on Sunday that the child was unwell and undergoing treatment, and she was subsequently shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital.

Later, they were informed that the girl had died by suicide.

On Monday afternoon, the deceased girl's family members staged a road blockade at Gandhi Chowk and raised slogans.

The protest led to a tense situation, disrupting traffic for a considerable time. Police faced difficulty in persuading the protesters to clear the road.

"The post-mortem is underway. A case is yet to be registered," assistant police inspector D P Sanap said. PTI COR ARU