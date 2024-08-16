Latur Heritage Walk launched to help people connect to region's history

Latur, Aug 16 (PTI) The Latur administration on Friday inaugurated its 'heritage walk' initiative to let citizens know about the history of the region.

As part of the inaugural Latur Heritage Walk, the Ganj Golai market was chosen, and official said.

The Heritage Walk will be organised at one site every month, said Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge.

"Ganj Golai market was inaugurated in 1917 by Gulbarga Subedar Raja Indrakarn Bahadur to facilitate trade as 16 roads converge. Designed by engineer Fayyazuddin, the Ganj Golai structure, when seen from above, resembles the rays of the sun, while from the ground it looks like an opened umbrella," historian Vivek Sautadekar said. PTI COR BNM