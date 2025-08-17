Latur holds ‘green’ festival, wild vegetable fair to promote environmental conservation

Latur, Aug 17 (PTI) Latur city in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region on Sunday hosted a ‘green festival’ and a wild vegetable fair to promote environmental conservation.

The event began with a ‘tree rally’ from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk to Ganjgolai, with the participation of students, youth, and other citizens. People also planted saplings on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge urged citizens to plant fruit and flowering trees along farm bunds, roadsides, and terraces. The wild vegetable fair gave people an opportunity to taste traditional greens and recipes like dishes made from ‘borasuri dal’. PTI COR NR